Taj is India’s strongest brand 2025, marking four consecutive years

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, announces that its iconic brand Taj is once again India’s Strongest Brand across sectors on Brand Finance’s coveted 'India 100 2025' report. This marks the fourth consecutive year the brand has achieved this distinction.



Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, "We are honoured that Taj is India’s Strongest Brand across sectors, for the fifth time and four years in succession. This recognition reaffirms the deep trust and emotional connect Taj has with its stakeholders including our guests, partners and its dedicated team delivering the quintessential Tajness.”



He added, “Guided by its purpose of pioneering responsible change, creating value and shaping the future, Taj remains committed to unlocking India’s tourism potential and showcasing Indian hospitality to the world.”



As per Brand Finance’s ‘India 100 2025’ report, Taj’s brand value up by 22% to USD664 million has retained its position as India’s strongest brand ranked for the fourth consecutive year, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.2/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating. Brand Finance’s market research highlights its exceptional familiarity and appeal, with most respondents from its home market naming it their preferred hotel brand, underscoring Taj’s enduring trust and influence in the market. The brand’s continued growth is underpinned by domestic asset light increased footprint across hospitality segments, strategic international expansion, with new properties launched or currently in development across Saudi Arabia, London, and the Maldives.



Mr. Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India said, “Taj’s recognition as India’s Strongest Brand across sectors—now for the fourth time—reflects the timeless power of its legacy, its deep emotional resonance with consumers and its unwavering commitment to excellence. Its focused, asset-light and segmented expansion strategy coupled with powerful brand strength continues to accelerate brand value creation too. Taj continues to be a shining example of how heritage and innovation can together create lasting brand strength – a true flag bearer of Indian pride.”



The iconic brand Taj has a portfolio of over 130 hotels across 14 countries offering varied experiences from grand palace, landmark city hotels, wildlife safari lodges, resorts and luxury serviced residences.