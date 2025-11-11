TAFE Unveils Electric Hybrid Tractor at Agritechnica 2025 in Germany

Pune: Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, has unveiled its next-generation electric hybrid tractor – the TAFE EVX75, at Agritechnica 2025, a large fair for agricultural machinery happening at Hannover, Germany.

The Chennai-based firm also celebrated a landmark achievement, the TAFE EV28 electric tractor being the finalist in “Tractor of the Year 2026” Award in the sustainable tractor category.

The Indian tractor maker also showcased three new product ranges up to 100 HP in utility, compact, and specialty tractors at the event.

The TAFE EVX75 features a 75 HP hybrid powertrain combining an EU Stage V diesel engine with a 400 V electric battery system.

This dual powertrain enables the tractor to operate in zero-emission electric mode and hybrid mode for high-demand fieldwork, offering flexibility, fuel efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

TAFE presented three new tractor models at the exhibition. The TAFE 1015 enters the 100+ HP category with a 103 HP EU Stage V engine, 30 F + 15 R Power Shuttle transmission, and 4000 kg lift capacity.

The TAFE 6065 Compact Series features a 65 HP Stage V engine with hydrostatic or mechanical shuttle transmission options.

The TAFE 7515 GE is a 74 HP orchard and fruit tractor designed for vineyards, fruit farms, and hilly terrains.

The company also introduced TAFE Terra 2.0, which integrates its vision-based guidance system Terra Vista into a unified digital platform.

Lakshmi Venu, Vice-Chairman – TAFE, said as the company continues to innovate, delivering advanced and dependable solutions for farmers across the globe.

“The company aspires for global leadership in the sub-100 HP segment, the largest volume category in the world,” said Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and MD at TAFE.

Building a strong global presence is part of TAFE’s larger vision of offering smart, accessible and sustainable mechanisation solutions to farmers worldwide, in line with its philosophy of cultivating the world, she noted.

TAFE has made significant investments in precision AgTech, smart farming, automation, electrification and alternate energy technologies, while actively collaborating with start-up and academic ecosystems to develop future-ready products and farm solutions, she said.