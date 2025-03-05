Synchrony's 10th Annual Doubles Dive Challenge Makes a Splash for Community Impact in Hyderabad

Hyderabad– Synchrony celebrated a decade of community engagement and team spirit with the successful conclusion of its 10th Annual Doubles Dive Challenge at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. The event, held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, drew an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 500 Synchrony employees, who came together to participate in a day of fun, team building, and meaningful community service. The flagship event that brings together employees in a spirit of camaraderie and philanthropy, where participants "dive" into the water for a meaningful cause includes various activities.

The event showcased Synchrony's commitment to education and emergency preparedness through the following key initiatives:

*Empowering Education with U&I Trust: Employees channelled their creativity and compassion by crafting essential learning resources for underserved students. This included the creation of handmade bookmarks, engaging word search games, and other educational materials designed to inspire and support students on their educational journey, effectively bridging educational gaps.

*Life-Saving Skills with Nirmaan Organization: Participants gained invaluable practical skills through hands-on CPR and first aid training. This initiative empowered employees to confidently respond to emergencies and potentially save lives, fostering a culture of preparedness within the community.

"The Doubles Dive Challenge embodies Synchrony's core values of teamwork and community engagement," stated Raj Kola, Vice President, e-Chat, and Central Regional Engagement Hub Leader at Synchrony. "This event transcends mere entertainment; it's about creating tangible, positive change in our communities. We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our employees and the significant impact achieved through our partnerships. We extend our sincere gratitude to U&I Trust and Nirmaan Organization for their unwavering support and collaborative spirit. We are confident that this event will further solidify our collective commitment to driving meaningful change."

The 10th Annual Doubles Dive Challenge Underscores Synchrony's ongoing dedication to making a difference and building stronger communities