Surge In Tomato Prices As Rain Hits Supply

TIRUPATI: Tomato prices have shot up sharply across the state, with wholesale markets in the Chittoor belt witnessing a steep surge and retail markets following suit. At the Madanapalle agricultural market, one of Asia’s largest tomato trading hubs, first-grade tomatoes touched ₹610 for 10 kg, while second grade sold for ₹480 on Monday. Just a week ago, the same varieties fetched ₹440 and ₹340.

Market arrivals have also dropped drastically to 140 metric tonnes, far below normal inflow. Retail prices have surged to ₹65 to ₹80 per kg across towns and cities, compared to ₹20 to ₹40 before Cyclone Montha.

In areas with thinner supply, prices have crossed ₹90 per kg. Officials attribute the spike to persistent rains following the cyclone. “Nearly 10,000 hectares of tomato crops in Madanapalle, Tamballapalle, Punganur and Palamaner have suffered damage from excess moisture, rotting and pest infestation,” a marketing official said.

“Farmers were expecting a good season, but low yield has pushed prices up.” Market committee secretary N. Jagadeesh said reduced arrivals, lower fruit quality and strong demand from buyers from other states have further fuelled the price rise. The surge is not limited to tomatoes.

Most vegetables, regardless of grade, are now priced between ₹50 and ₹110 per kg. Carrot and beetroot cost ₹68, green chilli ₹80, brinjal ₹60, capsicum ₹80 and drumstick ₹110. Even leafy vegetables, typically the most affordable, are selling at ₹25 to ₹40 per bunch.

Traders say the spike is driven by rain-related crop loss, reduced arrivals and higher transport costs as supplies are now coming from distant regions. With the ongoing Karthika month increasing vegetarian consumption, retailers report additional pressure on demand. Consumers, meanwhile, say they are cutting down on quantities and opting for cheaper varieties until prices stabilise.