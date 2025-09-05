Sundeep Sikka Elected AMFI Chairman

Mumbai: Sundeep Sikka, executive director & chief executive officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management has been elected as chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) by the board members following AMFI’s 30th annual general meeting. Sikka earlier served as chairman of AMFI from 2013 to 2015 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2009.

Sikka succeeds Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company as chairman of AMFI.Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer, Bandhan Asset Management Company, has been elected as vice chairman. Kapoor has been serving as chairman of the ARN Committee since 2020 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2018."Our priority will be to expand the reach of mutual funds across geographies, strengthen investor confidence through transparency and trust, and work closely with SEBI and policymakers to advance financial inclusion. As an industry body, we aspire to make mutual funds not just a preferred investment option but a nationwide movement for long-term wealth creation," Sikka said.