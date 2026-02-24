Striders Impex SME IPO From February 26

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Striders Impex, engaged in the licensing, development, sourcing, and distribution of toys and kids’ consumer merchandise in India and the UAE, has announced a Rs 36.28 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 71 to Rs 72 per equity share of Rs 10 face value.

The SME IPO, which will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, will open for public bidding on February 26 and close on March 2, 2026.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the incorporation and investment in a newly proposed wholly owned subsidiary in mainland UAE, repayment of loans, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The company has an international presence through its wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, supporting overseas distribution and trading activities.

The company offers end-to-end solutions covering product design, development, sourcing, manufacturing coordination, and distribution. It sources toys and kids’ consumer merchandise for children aged 18 months to 15 years from Indian and Chinese vendors.

“The proposed IPO represents the next phase of our growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to deepen distribution, invest in brand building, strengthen working capital, and accelerate international expansion through our UAE platform—driving scalable growth and creating sustainable long-term value,” said Kumarshri Rajkumar Bahety and Mustafa Esmail Kapasi, Managing Directors of Striders Impex.

During FY25, Striders’ consolidated revenue stood at Rs 61.86 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 9.32 crore and profit after tax of Rs 8.40 crore.