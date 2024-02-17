Start-ups Need to Be More Creative, Says Giggr CEO Subbu Iyer

HYDERABAD: Start-ups should be creative in building new applications in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and generative intelligence (GI) and others. They need to challenge the big tech companies, said Subbu Iyer, founder and chief executive officer, Giggr Technologies.

Iyer, at a masterclass on `Designing for ML-AI-GI Capabilities,’ at T-Hub on Friday, said that start-ups should develop applications that enhance the quality of life as big tech companies are mostly into commercial-oriented applications. The emerging technologies have no resemblance or no relevance to earlier information technology, he added.

“The present technology is intelligent and can be applied to life to have better quality of life. So far, it is not fully explored,” he said.



He asserted that big tech companies have no incentive to develop applications that are useful in daily life. “The start-ups have no burden of external or internal pressure like big companies in developing creative applications. Start-ups can challenge the big companies. The start-ups should also have a conviction and a lot more learning to face hardships while developing the applications,” he said.



Iyer said that the government should also help the start-ups by building infrastructure like T-hub and bringing policies for start-ups in emerging technologies. Even by collaborating with large companies the government should provide the funding to the start-ups.