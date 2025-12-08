Starlink Sets ₹8,600 Monthly Tariff as It Prepares for India Rollout

Hyderabad: Elon Musk's satellite communication services player Starlink listed its residential service in India at Rs 8,600 per month for unlimited data. The users will also have to invest one-time Rs 34,000 for the hardware including the router and cables.

Speeds will range from 25 to 150 mbps with over 99 per cent uptime and an easy self-setup under a clear sky.

Aimed at rural areas with spotty broadband, it awaits final regulatory approval for a phased launch starting early 2026.

While pricier than city options, experts note it could connect over 400 million without reliable high-speed access, like schools and outposts.

It works in all weather conditions and is a satellite-based internet service by SpaceX, unlike regular fibre networks. This will also come handy for frequent travellers.The company has announced only one price tier so far and indicated there will be other options as well.

Fibre-based internet services of 150 mbps are priced about Rs 1,000 per month. A faster up to 1 gbps service is priced about `,4000 a month.

The service is available in India. But the map on its portal points to several locations that are awaiting regulatory approvals.

In July this year, union telecommunication minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Elon Musk-owned Starlink received a unified licence to launch satellite internet services in India.

The announcement came on the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call made in India in 1995.

Telephone connections in the country are over 1.2 billion and internet subscriptions have reached 970 million. Broadband usage has increased from 60 million in 2014 to more than 944 million now. India as a global leader in affordable data with prices below Rs 10 per GB.