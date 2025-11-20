Starbucks, Tata Starbucks Launch Partnership to Boost Coffee Supply Chain

Strengthening India’s coffee value chain from bean to cup

Starbucks Coffee Trading Company, SARL (SCTC), Starbucks global procurement and trading subsidiary, will collaborate closely with Tata Starbucks to empower 10,000 farmers by 2030. The FSP based in Karnataka will combine Tata Starbucks deep local knowledge, India’s coffee-growing heritage, and decades of Starbucks global agronomy expertise. It will support farmers from India’s key coffee growing states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to strengthen connections with Starbucks global network, drive innovation, and share best practices in farming and sustainability to ensure a sustainable future for India coffee.

The FSP will set up technical “model farms” in partnership with farmers in India, incorporating global learnings, to embed best practices in coffee agronomy and test sustainable solutions. The FSP in India will serve as a hub for testing new varietals, provide knowledge on innovative farming techniques aligned to Indian practices and conditions, and share insights about other agroforestry initiatives to improve coffee quality, productivity and climate resiliency.

The goal is to build upon traditional methods to help farmers improve both the quality of their crops and their profitability. The FSP will work closely with existing centers of excellence within the Starbucks global network. This includes partnering with Farmer Support Centers (FSC) in coffee-growing regions around the world, where agronomists collaborate directly with farmers on research, and learning from existing “model farms” within Starbucks supply chain. This network includes FSCs in the APAC region in North Sumatra, Indonesia and Yunnan, China and Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica, Starbucks first company-operated coffee farm and headquarters to the Starbucks Costa Rica Farmer Support Center and Starbucks Global Research and Development team.

Through the FSP, Indian farmers will also benefit from Starbucks 2026 global digital training tools, which will offer detailed online modules on agronomy, coffee quality, and C.A.F.E. (Coffee and Farmer Equity) practices to foster ethical sourcing and ultimately enhance productivity and sustainability. It will also educate farmers about Regen-Ag (regenerative agriculture) practices and methods to reduce carbon, water, and waste footprints, and contribute to agroforestry and social development initiatives.

The FSP will develop projects across the key Starbucks commitments of unlocking coffee productivity, increasing farm profitability and building climate resiliency over the next 5 years. To build capability and strengthen India’s entire coffee value chain, Tata Starbucks will also donate one million high-yield variety Arabica seedlings to farmers over the next five years.

During his visit to India this week, Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks said, “India is one of our fastest-growing markets. We’re partnering with Tata to shape the future of coffee in India, including supporting farmers, empowering communities, and delivering the highest quality offerings to our customers. It’s a long-term commitment to build a stronger, more sustainable coffee ecosystem that benefits everyone, from bean to cup.”

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO at Tata Consumer Products said, “Through the past decade, together, Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks, have helped shape India’s thriving coffee culture and industry. With this new initiative, we are pleased to pair Starbucks global agronomy expertise with Tata’s footprint in India to drive tangible impact and pave the way for the future of responsible coffee farming in India.”