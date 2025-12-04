SPL Plans Research Unit in Hyderabad, Upgrade Manufacturing Facilities

Hyderabad: Sai Parenterals Limited (SPL), a pharmaceutical formulation company, has plans to set up a research and development unit in Hyderabad shortly apart from upgrading the existing manufacturing facilities here. The company announced the acquisition of a 74.6 per cent controlling stake in Noumed Pharmaceuticals, an Adelaide-based pharmaceutical company, for Rs 125 crore, said Anil KK, managing director, SPL.

Noumed, clocking AUD 60 million in revenue, is a supplier of private label OTC products to pharmacy chains across Australia and New Zealand. The company is currently establishing a modern manufacturing facility in Adelaide with an investment of AUD 53 million. The facility is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of CY 2026.

“This partnership enhances our entry into semi- regulated and regulated markets with a wider, more competitive product portfolio,” said Anil.

SPL is backed by investors including Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital and Gruhas.