Solomon R Leads the way in 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F

Madras International Circuit, Chennai, 9th June 2025: Demonstrating exceptional racing passion, the young riders of Honda Racing India delivered a strong performance in Race 1 of the first round of 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Chennai, showcasing their skill and high spirit on the track.

Adding to the thrill of Race 1, the rider Solomon R delivered a fierce performance on the track, setting a benchmark with his speed, control, and racing spirit.

In the 6-lap race, Solomon R made a strong start from 2nd on the grid, swiftly taking the lead in the opening lap. Maintaining a commanding pace, he stayed ahead throughout the race. He secured the first position by crossing the chequered flag first, completing the race in a total time of 12:50.322, while also clocking the fastest lap time of 2:06.934.

The fight for second and third place heated up as Ann Jenifer, Alshin Thomas, Bharath Balan, and Deepak Kumar battled closely, each rider pushing the limits for a spot on the podium.

Showing great control, Ann Jenifer maintained her pace to finish in second position, completing the race with a total time of 13:06.226. Following closely, Alshin Thomas displayed strong focus, securing the third position on the podium with a total time of 13:10.090.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda CB300F race-spec motorcycles, providing a competitive platform. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup CB300F paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.

The 2025 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F comprises five rounds, kicking off with the season opener at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai, on 7–8 June 2025. The Round 2 is scheduled for August in Coimbatore, followed by Round 3 in September, back in Chennai. The remaining rounds, including the final Round 5, will also take place at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai with the season finale set for January 2026.