Sokudo rolls out e-scooters up to 105km range

PUNE: Sokudo Electric, an electric two-wheeler maker, has launched three new electric scooters called the Select 2.2, Rapid 2.2, and Plus (lithium) priced in the Rs 85,889 – Rs 59,889 range at pan India showroom.

The Plus (lithium) is a slow-speed electric scooter, hence it does not need a RTO registration.

The new RTO models comply with the FAME-II standards and feature smart fireproof lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries and a 15-amp converter for efficient charging, the company said in a statement.

The electric scooters are made up of ABS plastic bodies that have a thickness between 3.5mm to 5.25mm.

Sokudo Electric aims to grab a substantial 15-20 per cent slice of the electric scooter market in the country.

While the Select 2.2 and the Rapid 2.2 offer a range of up to 100 km, the Plus (Lithium) provides a range of up to 105 km, the company claimed. Buyers also enjoy a three-year warranty on the battery and a five-year warranty on the vehicle.

“Every month, over 5 lakh individuals opt for non-RTO lead-acid scooters, facing limitations like short warranties and range issues. With our new models, we aim to offer safer, more efficient, and reliable options to Indian riders at a much more affordable price,” said Prashant Vashishtha, the Founder-CMD at Sokudo Electric India.