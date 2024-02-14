Sodion Energy launches India’s first Sodium Ion battery

Hyderabad: Sodion Energy, a prominent developer of Sodium Ion Batteries (NIBs – Na+ Ion Batteries), unveiled its Sodium Ion batteries on Wednesday, marking India's pioneering venture in this domain. The company also introduced a diverse range of applications utilizing its Sodium ion batteries, including UPS, starter batteries, and battery packs. Additionally, Sodion Energy has introduced its proprietary Battery Management System tailored to optimize NIB cell performance.

Mr. Bala Pachyappa, co-founder of Sodion Energy, and esteemed figure at Ampere Vehicles, emphasized the potential of sodium ion-based batteries as a sustainable, safe energy storage solution for the future. These batteries are poised to challenge the dominance of lead-acid and lithium-based battery technologies in various markets. Anticipating a fivefold increase in the demand for power storage by 2026, especially with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, Sodium ion-based batteries are positioned as a crucial component in facilitating this burgeoning power storage sector.

NIBs offer several advantages over other battery types, including enhanced safety, cost-effectiveness, and prolonged lifespan. They are particularly suitable for applications requiring rapid charging and high discharge rates, such as electric vehicles navigating inclines or carrying heavy loads. NIBs also excel in Backup Power Supplies, Solar Energy Storage, and even as Starter Batteries for conventional gasoline vehicles.

A key advantage of NIBs lies in their safety profile. Unlike Lithium Ion Batteries (LIBs), which present significant fire hazards when overcharged or involved in accidents, Sodium Ion-based batteries pose minimal to no fire risk.

Furthermore, Sodium-ion batteries are environmentally friendly due to their straightforward recovery and recyclability. Sodium, being 500 times more abundant than lithium, offers a sustainable alternative. This transition to NIB batteries also enhances supply chain security, as lithium resources are limited to select countries.

Sodion Energy plans to initiate a nationwide awareness campaign and conduct roadshows to educate the public about the feasibility and enhanced safety applications of its battery products. These initiatives are scheduled to commence in the first week of March 2024 across major Indian cities.