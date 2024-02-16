Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 lakh

Pune: Skoda, the Czech car maker, has introduced a new special edition of the Slavia sedan called the Style Edition in the country priced at Rs 19.13 lakh at the Delhi showroom to boost sales in the fiercely competitive Indian car market where Maruti and Hyundai dominate.

The Skoda Slavia Style Edition rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz midsize sedans.The Slavia Style Edition is based on the top-end Style trim and costs Rs 30,000 more than the latter variant. Earlier, the Slavia was available in special editions like the Matte edition, Elegance edition and Lava Blue edition.The Slavia Style Edition is equipped with a sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and added features like a dual dash camera and puddle lamps with logo projection.The car also gets a blacked-out roof, black ORVMs and B-pillars.The Slavia Style Edition is available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 148 BHP and 250 Nm of torque and comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The accelerates from 0-100kph in 8.96 seconds.The Slavia Style Edition will be limited to just 500 units. The car is available in three colour options – Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Tornado Red.“The Slavia Style Edition is yet another instance of us listening to our discerning customers and offering an extremely exclusive, yet high value product for our customers. It is for a very focused set of our customers, but will be accessible across our 200-plus sales touchpoints across India,” said Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.