Skoda Bets on New Models to Sustain 2% Market Share in India

Skoda Auto India, marking 25 years in the country, aims to maintain a steady 2 per cent market share as it expands its lineup with new and refreshed models in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

“India is the second-largest leg of Skoda outside Europe. We’re here for the long haul with plans to bring in new and updated models,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, in an interview with Financial Chronicle.

The Czech carmaker currently sells five models in India — Kylaq, Kushaq, Kodiaq, Slavia, and Octavia RS. The imported Octavia RS, limited to 100 units, sold out within 20 minutes of pre-booking.

Gupta revealed that the Kushaq and Slavia will get facelifts next year, alongside new Kylaq variants and higher Octavia RS volumes. Skoda also plans to bring in “a couple of other global products” to strengthen its portfolio.

He noted that Skoda India, under its India 2.0 project, has invested 1 billion euros since 2020 and continues to be profitable. “We are becoming more local to stay relevant in the Indian market,” he said.

The company sold 61,607 cars between January and October 2025, surpassing its previous annual record of 53,721 units in 2022, and posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 8,252 units in October.

“The Kylaq, our first sub-4 metre compact SUV, has been a star performer, clocking nearly 40,000 units,” Gupta said, adding that the brand expects steady growth despite regulatory changes.

While the recent GST rate cut boosted festive season sales, Gupta said the “November and December numbers will reveal the true growth trajectory.”