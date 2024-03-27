Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday marginally rose Rs 18 to Rs 74,536 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery marginally increased Rs 18 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 74,536 per kg in 22,830 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading higher by 0.13 per cent at USD 24.59 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team