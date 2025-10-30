Siegwerk Forays into Pharma Packaging

Delhi: Siegwerk, a 200-year-old global leader in packaging inks and coatings, has announced its strategic entry into the pharmaceutical packaging segment in India, reinforcing its commitment to consumer safety. This strategic move directly addresses rising global concerns regarding ink migration and significantly enhances product safety for consumers in India. With this move, the company aims to redefine safety standards in packaging through the launch of a dedicated range of mineral oil-free inks. Mineral oils have earned global disrepute for their toxicological profile, often linked with severe impact on human health.

Conventional offset printing inks often contain mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOHs) – substances that are increasingly under global regulatory scrutiny for their tendency to migrate into packaged products. Of particular concern are mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAHs), which have been potentially linked to carcinogenic effects. While some countries are drafting legal bans, some global brands have already restricted or banned their use in packaging.

Siegwerk's mineral oil-free inks are engineered to explicitly exclude mineral oils as an intentionally added substance. Crucially, the development of these inks is underpinned by a rigorous raw material introduction system backed by Siegwerk’s Global product safety team expertise. This commitment to scientific diligence establishes a level of comprehensive safety oversight that is currently unmatched in the Indian ink industry. This rigorous approach not only ensures paramount consumer protection but also directly enhances the global competitiveness of Indian pharmaceutical exports.

“As a company deeply committed to safety and sustainability, Siegwerk believes that the pharmaceutical industry must take a holistic view, recognizing that packaging materials play a critical role in ensuring product integrity,” said Ashish Pradhan, President of Siegwerk Asia. “With our mineral oil-free ink systems, we are providing pharma brands in India with a safer, compliant alternative that protects consumers and aligns with evolving global standards.”

While regulatory bodies in the EU have begun taking stricter action against MOHs in food and pharmaceutical packaging, India currently lacks explicit guidelines governing printing inks in the pharmaceutical sector – a gap that Siegwerk aims to address by raising awareness and driving higher industry standards.

The company sees significant long-term potential in the pharmaceutical segment in India, where demand for high-quality, export-compliant packaging is accelerating. The announcement comes after Siegwerk’s INR 350 Cr investment aimed not just to meet current regulatory benchmarks, but to go beyond compliance by pioneering next-generation, safe and sustainable ink solutions that anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s packaging industry. This foray aligns with Siegwerk’s broader vision of driving safer, more sustainable packaging solutions globally, especially in high-stakes sectors like pharmaceuticals and healthcare.