Shadowfax Technologies IPO From Jan. 20

Mumbai: Shadowfax Technologies announced Rs 1907 crore initial public offering in the price of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The public issue opens on Jan.20 and close on Jan.22,2025.The IPO is mix of fresh issue of Rs 1000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 907.27 crore at the upper price band.

Incorporated in June 2016, Shadowfax Technologies is a logistics solution provider. The company offers e-commerce express parcel delivery and a suite of value-added offerings. Its service offerings include e-commerce and D2C delivery, hyperlocal & quick commerce within hours or same day, and SMS & personal courier services through Shadowfax's Flash app.



