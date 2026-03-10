Sebi Allows Investments in Retirement Fund and Children Fund till March 31

Mumbai: SEBI has allowed investments in Retirement Funds and Children’s Funds until March 31, 2026, after the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) made a representation regarding a SEBI circular issued on February 26 directing these solution-oriented scheme category funds to stop subscriptions with immediate effect, a top AMFI official said.

“AMFI will be making a full representation in this matter with more facts and figures shortly,” said AMFI Chief Executive Venkat Chalasani while addressing the monthly AMFI mutual fund data call.

The SEBI circular has proposed the merger of Retirement Funds and Children’s Funds with any other scheme having a similar asset allocation and risk profile, with prior approval from SEBI.

“SEBI has proposed a Life Cycle Fund with features similar to those of Retirement Funds,” Chalasani said.

Retirement Funds, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 32,229.11 crore, and Children’s Funds, with AUM of Rs 25,434.38 crore, together managed Rs 57,663.49 crore as of February 28, 2026.

These solution-oriented funds collectively have 41 schemes in operation and more than 62.85 lakh mutual fund folios.