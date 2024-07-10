SBI mops up Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds

Mumbai: The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through an infra bonds sale. The sixth infrastructure bond issuance has been priced at a coupon rate of 7.36 per cent, at the same level as the fifth issue. As per the regulatory filing, the bonds received a good response from the investors, with the bids totaling over Rs 18,145 crores and an oversubscription of around 3.6 times the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore.







