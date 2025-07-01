SBI Marks 70 Years; FM Lauds Digital Growth

New Delhi: Boasting of digital growth in India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), Union finance minister on Tuesday said that digital transformation undertaken by SBI in the last decade has been immensely beneficial to its customers. Congratulating SBI on completing 70 years of service to the nation, she expressed hope that the bank will continue to innovate and empower as India continues its journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

“With over 23,000 branches, 78,000 customer service points (CSPs) and 64,000 ATMs, SBI’s footprint today is formidable and it is truly the banker to every Indian. The digital transformation it has achieved in the last decade has been immensely beneficial to its customers,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

SBI has been instrumental in supporting 1.5 crore farmers, 1.3 crore self-help groups (SHGs) led by women, 32 lakh street vendors under PM SVANidhi, 23 lakh MSMEs, and lakhs of artisans across various schemes, she said. “SBI has over 15 crore Jan Dhan Accounts, 14.65 crore PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, 1.73 crore Atal Pension Yojana and 7 crore PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana beneficiaries,” she added.

On the occasion of its 70th anniversary, SBI has also announced plans to ‘solarise’ 4 million homes by FY27 to help in the country's renewable energy transition efforts. “Today, we are investing deeply in our people, technology, and infrastructure to serve a billion aspirations with greater speed, empathy, and responsibility. Our vision is not just to lead in scale, but to lead with purpose, unlocking long-term value for every stakeholder and powering India's journey towards a more equitable and resilient future,” SBI chairman CS Setty said