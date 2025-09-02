Samsung Launches Galaxy A17 5G

Hyderabad:Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy A17 5G. It comes with AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live and features a new on-device Voice Mail, according to Aditya Babbar, vice president, MX business, Samsung India.

The 6.7-inch phone comes with a triple-lens camera and a 5000mAh battery in blue, grey and black options. It supports up to 2TB of expandable storage via microSD card. It will be available in 128 GB storage in 6GB and 8GB variants priced Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499 respectively. The 256 GB (8GB) variant will be priced at Rs 23,499. The phone has Rs 1,000 cash back offer on select banks and UPI payments, a release said.

