Saatvik, GK Energy, Jinkushal Launch IPOs to Raise ₹1,480 Crore

Business
Ravi Ranjan Prasad
17 Sept 2025 12:14 PM IST

Ambala-based Saatvik Green Energy announced a ₹900 crore initial public offering in the price band of ₹442–₹465 per equity share of face value ₹2

Three main board IPOs—by Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, and Jinkushal Industries—announced their price bands and timelines

Mumbai: Three main board IPOs—by Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, and Jinkushal Industries—announced their price bands and timelines, with a combined fund-raising plan of ₹1,480.37 crore.

Ambala-based Saatvik Green Energy announced a ₹900 crore initial public offering in the price band of ₹442–₹465 per equity share of face value ₹2. The public offer opens on September 19 and closes on September 23, 2025. It includes a fresh issue of ₹700 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹200 crore. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment (₹108.19 crore), investment in subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries (₹166.43 crore), setting up a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur, Odisha, and general corporate purposes.

Pune-based GK Energy, engaged in installation of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, announced a ₹464.26 crore IPO in the price band of ₹145–₹153 per equity share of face value ₹2. The issue opens on September 19 and closes on September 23, 2025, and comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹64.26 crore. Proceeds will fund long-term working capital requirements, including payments to vendors and suppliers of solar panels and motors.

Raipur-based Jinkushal Industries, engaged in exporting new, customized, and refurbished construction machines to global markets, announced a ₹116.11 crore IPO in the price band of ₹115–₹121 per equity share of face value ₹10. The public offer opens on September 25 and closes on September 29, 2025. Net proceeds of ₹104.49 crore will be used for long-term working capital requirements.


