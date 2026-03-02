Rupee Falls 50 Paise to Close at 91.47

Mumbai: The Indian rupee came under sharp pressure on Monday falling 50 paise to close at 91.47 per dollar, its steepest drop in more than a month as escalating Middle-East tensions pushed investors towards safe-haven assets such as the US dollar and gold.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.25. It touched an intraday low of 91.48 against the greenback and a high of 91.21 against the dollar before ending the session at 91.47 compared to Friday’s close of 90.97.

“In the near term, the rupee is likely to remain sensitive to crude price movements and geopolitical developments, with RBI actions expected to focus on containing disorderly moves while allowing market-driven price discovery,” said Abhishekh Goenka, founder, IFA Global.

Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “For now, the USDINR pair maintains a bullish bias, facing a ceiling at 92.00 while expected to find floor around 91.10.”