Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Starts at Rs 2.39 Lakh

Pune: Royal Enfield, the premium motorcycle maker, has introduced its new roadster bike, the Guerrilla 450 with prices ranging between Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh at the Chennai showroom.

The bike is available in three variants such as Analogue, Dash and Flash. Analogue comes with a sedate colour palette of grey and black with a few colourful accents, while the Dash and Flash variants are decidedly flashier. A total of five colour options are available on the new Guerrilla.



The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 competes with the Triumph Speed 400 priced at Rs 2.34 lakh, Honda CB300R at Rs 2.40 lakh and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at Rs 2.92 lakh in the Indian market.



“The Guerrilla 450 is an absolutely gorgeous and game changing roadster. When we started with the Sherpa 450 platform, we envisaged an adventure tourer and a superlative roadster that would be distinctly Royal Enfield,” boasted B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield.



The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is based on the same platform as the Himalayan 450, but there are a few differences.



The upside-down fork has been replaced with a conventional telescopic unit. The riding position has also been tweaked to provide a sporty ride.



The Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is fitted with a 310 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear.

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the familiar ‘Sherpa 450’ engine. This single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit puts out 39 BHP and 40 Nm of torque. The bike does, however, get a bespoke engine and gearbox tune.

The Guerrilla 450 comes with a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper navigation or a full-TFT dash similar to the Himalayan 450.