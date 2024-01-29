Rolls-Royce and Azad Engineering Join Forces for Defence Manufacturing

Hyderabad: Rolls-Royce, a prominent aerospace and defence technology company, has entered into a significant agreement with Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based firm, aimed at manufacturing and supplying complex components for defence aircraft engines. This collaboration signifies a notable development in India's defence manufacturing sector.

The long-term agreement solidifies Azad Engineering's role as a strategic partner in Rolls-Royce's global supply chain, particularly in the production of complex category components for advanced aero engines. This move reflects Rolls-Royce's strategic efforts to expand its presence in India and enhance the country's defence ecosystem.

Alex Zino, Rolls-Royce's Executive Vice President of Business Development and Future Programmes, emphasized the importance of collaboration in Rolls-Royce's operations in India. He highlighted the significance of strengthening the defence ecosystem and fostering capability creation within the country through partnerships like the one with Azad Engineering.

Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Defence for India and South-East Asia at Rolls-Royce, reiterated the company's commitment to leveraging Indian companies' potential in the defence manufacturing sector. Singh emphasized the alignment of this partnership with the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', emphasizing self-reliance and indigenous production capabilities.

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and CEO of Azad Engineering, expressed appreciation for being selected as a strategic partner by Rolls-Royce. He underscored the partnership's importance in showcasing Azad Engineering's capabilities and contributing to the advancement of India's aerospace and defence industry. Chopdar sees this collaboration as a testament to India's increasing proficiency in advanced manufacturing.

The agreement between Rolls-Royce and Azad Engineering is expected to play a crucial role in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in defence production. It signifies a significant step in strengthening India's position in the global aerospace and defence market.