Robust demand for new cars spurs January sales

PUNE: Passenger vehicle makers in India reported record sales in January as they looked to build up inventory of new and refreshed car models this calendar year, wholesale data from the companies showed on Thursday.

Automakers release monthly dispatches of vehicles from the factory gates to dealers on the first day of each month.

The data is seen as a key indicator to estimate private consumption, as it has over 50 per cent weightage in assessing the country's economic growth.

Last month sales of passenger vehicles at Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, jumped 13.2 per cent on-year to 1,66,802 units in the domestic market whereas its rival Hyundai sold 14 per cent more vehicles at 57,115 units.

Sales at Tata Motors also jumped 12 per cent to 54,033 units, up from 48,289 units sold last year.

Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra, the SUV specialist, said its wholesales rose 31 per cent on-year to 43,068 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also posted its monthly highest record sales of 24,609 units, 92 per cent higher than last year. “In the new year, we plan to enhance momentum by executing our long-term growth strategy, involving developing cleaner and greener products, driving production efficiencies and enhancing overall customer delight,” said Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Sales at Honda Cars increased 11 per cent on-year at 8,681 units. “Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month,” said Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India.