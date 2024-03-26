RK Swamy Q3 profit rises 17 pc to Rs 5.6 crore; revenue dips 5.5 pc

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Integrated marketing services firm RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 17.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

It had a net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from RK Swamy which was listed on BSE on March 12, 2024.

However, its revenue from operations was down 5.5 per cent to Rs 72.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 76.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses of RK Swamy were down 7.8 per cent to Rs 60.45 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 275.65 on BSE, up 0.02 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA

