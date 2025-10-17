Reliance Industries Q2 Net Profit Up 14%

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹22,092 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking a 14.3 per cent increase over the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong contributions from its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), telecom, and retail businesses.

The company’s gross revenue rose 9.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,83,548 crore, while consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 14.6 per cent to ₹50,367 crore. Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at ₹40,010 crore, focused on O2C expansion, Jio’s 5G rollout, retail network growth, and investments in new energy projects.

Reliance’s telecom arm, Jio Platforms, reported a 14.9 per cent increase in revenue to ₹42,652 crore, with EBITDA up 17.7 per cent at ₹18,757 crore. The subscriber base crossed 506 million, boosted by rapid adoption of JioAirFiber, which is connecting more than a million homes every month.

The retail business continued its strong momentum, with revenue surging 18 per cent to ₹90,018 crore and EBITDA growing 16.5 per cent to ₹6,816 crore. Reliance Retail added 412 new stores during the quarter, expanding its total customer base to 369 million.

In the O2C segment, revenue rose 3.2 per cent to ₹1,60,558 crore, while EBITDA jumped 20.9 per cent to ₹15,008 crore on the back of higher fuel margins and a 34 per cent surge in Jio-bp fuel volumes. However, the oil and gas exploration business saw revenue dip 2.6 per cent to ₹6,058 crore due to natural production declines in the KGD6 block.

Reliance’s media arm, JioStar, delivered a record EBITDA of ₹1,738 crore with industry-leading margins. JioHotstar averaged 400 million monthly active users, while the India–England Test series became the most-watched Test series ever on a digital platform with 170 million viewers.

Commenting on the results, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance delivered a robust performance during the quarter led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and Retail businesses. Our new growth engines in energy, media, and consumer brands will build on Reliance’s legacy of innovation and create industry leaders for the future.”