Reliance, Google Team Up to Offer Google AI Pro Free for Jio Youth Subscribers

New Delhi: In a landmark move ahead of Diwali, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, has announced a partnership with Google to offer Google AI Pro free of cost to young Jio subscribers. The collaboration marks a major step toward Jio’s vision of democratizing access to cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence for 500 million Indians, beginning with the youth segment.

The exclusive offer provides an 18-month complimentary subscription to Google’s premium AI suite, Gemini AI Pro, for eligible Jio users aged up to 25 years. The benefit is available to subscribers on Jio’s 5G Unlimited Plans (prepaid and postpaid) starting from ₹349, combining the speed of 5G with the advanced capabilities of AI.

Activation of the free service can be done directly through the MyJio app by clicking on the “Claim Now” banner. Existing Gemini Pro paid subscribers using a valid Gmail ID will have the option to seamlessly switch to the free ‘Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio’ plan at the end of their current subscription. Users need to activate the offer only once, with uninterrupted access for 18 months as long as they remain active on Jio’s unlimited 5G plan.

The Gemini AI Pro suite includes access to Google’s most advanced model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, offering Deep Research features and limited Veo 3 video generation. Users will also receive 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, along with enhanced tools like Flow and Whisk for AI-driven video and image creation. The package further integrates Gemini into Gmail, Docs, and other Google apps, while developers can benefit from expanded access to Gemini Code Assist and CLI extensions. The research and writing assistant NotebookLM also receives upgraded capabilities, offering more notebooks and audio overviews.

The offer, which becomes available on October 30, 2025, reinforces Jio’s mission to merge 5G connectivity with AI innovation and empower India’s youth to harness technology for creativity, learning, and productivity.