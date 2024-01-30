Red Sea Crisis Not A Worry For India: Puri

New Delhi: With the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea that possibly affects the trade in several countries in the world, the government on Monday said that India is concerned about the issue, but not worried about it. However, the government is in constant discussion on this, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, while speaking at the curtain-raising event of 2nd edition of India Energy Week (IEW).

Puri also said that he is confident that this situation has not reached a point where India starts worrying about it.

“I think 30 percent of our imports and about 50 per cent of our exports go through the other route. What will happen is that if the tension continues, you will find other routes, so freight charges will go up, etc,” Puri said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the second edition of IEW, being organised in Goa from Feb. 6-9, is expected to witness 17 energy ministers from different countries, over 35,000 attendees, and more than 900 exhibitors, he added.

“India presents a picture of confidence of positive growth of solutions in many areas. The IEW represents an opportunity to showcase these developments on the energy front and provide the platform for development and gro-wth in the energy sector,” said Puri.