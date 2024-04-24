RBI Bars Kotak Bank from Onboarding New Online Customers, Issuing New Credit cards

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and

However, the lender can continue to provide services to its existing customers, including its credit card customers.



"The RBI has today, in exercise of its powers under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (hereinafter referred to as ‘the bank’) to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from (i) onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and (ii) issuing fresh credit cards," as per the central bank statement.



These actions are being taken after the central bank looked at

