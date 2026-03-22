Raut Criticises PM Modi On Rupee Slide, Demands Resignation

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter was no longer capable of leading the country following a sharp decline in the value of the rupee. Raut accused the PM of prioritising election campaigning over the nation’s economic stability.

The Rajya Sabha MP suggested that the Prime Minister should acknowledge his inability to manage the country's financial challenges and step down from his position immediately.

Raut reminded the Prime Minister of his days as a chief minister, when he had said that a falling rupee hurts the country’s image.

“Modi ji had said that when the value of the rupee falls, the country’s prestige declines. What is it that is falling now? There will be a century… Abki baar, 100 ke paar. Where is Modi ji? He is in West Bengal, preparing for President’s Rule to defeat Mamata Banerjee. Modi ji and Shah ji are attempting to do ‘khela’ in West Bengal, while the value of the rupee is declining…” Raut said.

Raut demanded a resignation from Modi, saying that time has come for him to pick his jhola and leave. “The Rupee began its downward spiral precisely when PM Modi became the Prime Minister. The PM is still busy in the election campaign and does not care about the rupee. I have only one thing to tell him: “Modi Ji, ab jhola uthao or chale jaiye,” he said.

“The government is silent, and it will remain silent. When the Rupee falls, it is not just the currency that declines, but it is the nation's credibility and prestige also fall... Given the way India's economy has faltered and the manner in which the Rupee is plummeting day after day, I feel that Narendra Modi is no longer capable of leading the nation,” Raut said.