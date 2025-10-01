Rates For Small Savings Schemes Kept Unchanged

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter beginning October 1, 2025.



“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third qua-rter of FY26, starting from October 1 and ending on December 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1 to September 30) of FY26,” the finance ministry said.



As per the notification, deposits under the Suka-nya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.



The interest rates for public provident fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.