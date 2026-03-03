Rapido Emerges as Hyderabad Metro’s Go-To First- and Last-Mile Partner

Hyderabad: Rapido, India’s largest and most affordable one-stop mobility platform, is increasingly becoming the first- and last-mile layer of Hyderabad’s metro ecosystem. It is helping commuters plan and complete end-to-end everyday journeys.

Hyderabad currently sees over 1.5 lakh Rapido rides every day linked to metro stations, as commuters use bikes and autos to bridge the first- and last-mile gap. In parallel, around 30,000 metro tickets are being booked daily on the Rapido app, reflecting rising adoption of integrated public transport planning.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “Urban mobility works best when it is seamless. In Hyderabad, we are seeing commuters actively combine metro travel with Rapido bikes and autos to make their daily journeys faster and more predictable. Our focus is to simplify multi-modal travel through a single platform, so that public transport becomes the default choice for everyday commuting.”

In total, the city now records over 1 milliontotal city rides per daypositioning Rapido as one of the most active digital layers supporting Hyderabad’s public transport network.

This behaviour is being driven by convenience and time savings. Commuters no longer need to switch platforms to manage multi-modal journeys, and in-app ticketing combined with everyday ride availability is helping make metro-linked travel more habitual.

Daily usage trends reinforce this shift. Nearly half of all Rapido rides in Hyderabad take place during peak office and college hours, underscoring the platform’s growing role as everyday commute infrastructure rather than occasional transport.

As Hyderabad’s metro footprint expands, Rapido is increasingly positioning itself as a connective layer linking homes, streets and stations into one continuous commute experience.