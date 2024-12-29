Ramky to Manage 20 STPs in Hyderabad Under Rs 215-Cr Contract

Hyderabad:Ramky Infrastructure Ltd said it had secured a `215-crore five-year contract from the HMWS&SB for the operation and maintenance of 20 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Hyderabad, with a total capacity of 714.3 million litres of water per day.

The contract also includes managing the related intercept and diversion(I&D) systems, the company said.

In a statemeny, Ramky said it used advanced technology, including sequential batch reactors (SBR), which require less manpower but still deliver efficient results, as well as programmable logic controllers and supervisory control and data acquisition systems.