Rajasthan Royals Acquired in Record $1.63 Billion Deal Ahead of IPL 2026

Hyderabad: Multiple reports from March 23–24, 2026, indicate that a US-based consortium led by tech entrepreneur Kal Somani has agreed to acquire the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise for $1.63 billion (approximately ₹15,000–15,300 crore). Agreements have reportedly been signed, with the current management set to continue through IPL 2026 before a formal handover after the season—aligning closely with earlier claims.

Somani, founder of IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI, and Academian, is heading the group and was previously a minority investor in Rajasthan Royals. The consortium includes Rob Walton, former Walmart chairman, as a key backer, along with the Hamp family—connected to the NFL’s Detroit Lions and Ford Motor Company through Sheila Ford Hamp.

However, the deal is still subject to approval from the BCCI, meaning it is not fully finalised despite the reported agreements. There has been no official confirmation yet from Rajasthan Royals or the BCCI, with details currently based on media reports. A formal announcement is expected soon. Notably, earlier reports in January 2026 had pegged the deal at around $1.3 billion, indicating significant movement during negotiations.