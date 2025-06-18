Qatar Airways Named World’s Best Airline for 9th Time at 2025 Skytrax Awards

Qatar Airways has secured the coveted title of World’s Best Airline for 2025, marking a record ninth win at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. The global recognition cements the airline’s reputation as a leader in aviation excellence, with additional accolades including World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, and Best Business Class Airline Lounge for the Al Mourjan Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted lauded the airline’s exceptional performance across categories, calling the achievement “a fabulous triumph” in a fiercely competitive industry. The airline also maintained its Skytrax Five-Star Airline status.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, “This recognition is a celebration of the passion, precision, and purpose that defines who we are. To be named World’s Best Airline nine times is a reflection of our people’s relentless commitment to delivering the finest in air travel.”

The honours come amid a year of rapid growth and innovation for the airline, which continues to expand its network and redefine customer experience. With this latest achievement, Qatar Airways reaffirms its vision to set new global benchmarks in comfort, service, and aviation leadership.