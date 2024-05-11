Prestige Estates CEO Venkata Narayana K resigns

Venkata assumed the role of CEO of Prestige Estates in August 2017.

Overall, he served 20 years in this company.

The company informed the bourses that Venkata has tendered his resignation as CEO of the company and also from the committees of the board, with effect from close of business hours on May 10, 2024.

The board accepted his resignation at a meeting held on Friday.

However, he will continue as a non KMP (key managerial personnel) to complete the smooth transition till August 10, 2024.

Prior to becoming CEO in 2017, Venkata served as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the company as well.

In his resignation letter, Venkata said, “After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to pursue other interests, including establishing a Real Estate Fund.”

Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director said the company had outlined its roadmap by appointing various business heads for each vertical and geography. Accordingly, Amit Mor is CFO of the company.

Swaroop Anish is Executive Director & CEO Residential Segment & Business Development; Juggy Marwaha, CEO Office Segment; Muhammed Ali, CEO Retail Segment; and Suresh Singaravelu, Executive Director & CEO Hospitality Segment.

Tariq Ahmed is Executive Director & CEO West India.

Faiz Rezwan, Executive Director, will oversee the overall construction and execution of projects, including key aspects such as procurements, contracting, and value engineering.

Executive Director Zayd Noaman is tasked with business development and will also oversee corporate finance and strategic investments. Executive Directors Zaid Sadiq and Omer Bin Jung will oversee the hospitality team.

Uzma Irfan, Director, is responsible for corporate communications, marketing, and branding strategies.

Executive Director Sana Rezwan will focus on charting the growth trajectory for North India, particularly the NCR.

Prestige Estates Projects is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has presence in various segments of the sector across major cities.