Prashant Nandella Is New HYSEA President

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) elected its new President at the 32nd Annual General Body Meeting. Prashanth Nandella, Chief Operating Officer, Firstsource, will be the President of HYSEA for the term 2024-26. He takes over this role from Manisha Saboo, Campus head Infosys Hyderabad (SEZ) & Indore, and Head of Infosys Foundation.



Prashanth has played key roles in HYSEA as an active Managing Committee and Executive Committee member including as Vice-President in the previous term. He has steered many programs for HYSEA to excellence and built national recognition for the forum. Among his many contributions, a significant one has been driving the association's ESG strategy. In a time when organizations are placing greater emphasis on sustainability and striving for net-zero commitments, Prashanth's leadership in this domain has been crucial.

With over three decades of experience across Fortune 500 companies, Prashanth is recognized as a disruptive thought leader known for crafting innovative business solutions with a digital-first mindset. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Firstsource, where he leads large teams with an empathetic approach, and deep process understanding in building an agile, resilient, and tech-enabled global delivery footprint. An alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM-C, Prashanth brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this role.

Accepting his new role at HYSEA for the next two years, Prashanth shared, “As the world undergoes seminal changes, we find ourselves at the forefront of an AI-driven future. As an

industry body, it is imperative for us to proactively analyse the impact of these developments and assess how AI is reshaping our products, solutions, practices, business models, and

workforce dynamics.

The goal of this Managing Committee is to position the Hyderabad IT industry as a global leader in both skills and innovation. We will continue to build on Hyderabad's strong

collaborative ecosystem of academia, research, startups, industry, & government, and leverage partnerships to drive innovation, create value, and enhance overall business

success”, he said.





Other members of the executive committee include:

Vice President, HYSEA: Bipin Pendyala, Senior Director & General Manager, Appen Ltd.

Treasurer, HYSEA: Isaac Rajkumar, SVP & Managing Director, India, RealPage Inc.

General Secretary HYSEA: Ramakrishna Lingireddy, President, Auropro Soft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Joint Secretary, HYSEA: Vinay Agrawal, Vice President – HR, Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Managing Committee members who were elected for the term 2024-26 include:

Hari Bharadwaj, Partner, Summit Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

Jitendra Chakravarthy Putcha, EVP & Global Head, Data, Analytics & AI, LTIMindtree Ltd.

Jayaram N, Segment Head, Telecom Networks, Tata Consulting Services Ltd.

Kishore Borra, Managing Director, EnergyTech Global Pvt. Ltd.

Manamasa Ramamohan, Managing Director, Metasoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Phani Pattamatta, Country Business Head, TechnoGen India Pvt. Ltd.

Raghu Boddupally, Vice-President, & DC Head, Gachibowli Campus, Infosys Ltd.

Sairamprabhu Vedam, CMO + M&A, Corp Development, Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Sravanthi Lanka, Senior Director & Site Lead, S & P Global Inc.