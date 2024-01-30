Porsche India Ends 2023 With Its Strongest Sales Year, Up 17 pc On 2022

Hyderabad: Porsche India recorded its best retail year since its inception by selling 914 new vehicles in 2023. This represents 17 per cent growth compared to 2022, and follows a 64 per cent increase the year prior.

Concluding a year that celebrated 75 Years of Porsche at the Festival of Dreams, Porsche India fulfilled its intention to commit to an electric future by recording the highest number of Taycan deliveries to date, handing over the keys to 113 BEVs during the year while also maintaining its legacy sports coupe clientele with a record 65 deliveries of the iconic 911 in the same period.

“2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.

“It sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched, as well as further expansion to our retail network as part of our unwavering dedication to providing the best possible customer experience.”

New showrooms are scheduled to be opened in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of the year as part of a continuing network expansion. Last year saw the inauguration of five facilities in five days in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, boosting the network to eight facilities.