Piyush Goyal Urges Unicorn Collaboration For Startup Capital Access

New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged the unicorns to come together and set up a unicorn club or association that would come up with solutions for access to capital for start-ups in the country. His statement came after the recently held Start-up India Innovation Week and chaired a unicorn roundtable to celebrate the growth of the unicorns and chart a collaborative way forward to support the growth of more unicorns in India.



However, a statement issued by the commerce ministry said that over 40 participating unicorns highlighted their learnings from their experience, factors that enabled their growth, and identified areas to boost the growth of the Indian ecosystem that can help the nation emerge as a global start-up leader. During the meeting, all the conversation focused on streamlining regulatory processes to foster a more start-up friendly environment, increasing access in tier-2/3 cities and learning from the best practices set up by financial institutions in the private sector.



Notably, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), this year, celebrated the coming together of the country’s key start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers and other stakeholders on innovation and entrepreneurship across the country from January 10–18.



During the Start-up India Innovation Week, over 75 physical events served as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, showcasing India’s thriving ecosystem and igniting the dreams of countless aspiring founders. From workshops empowering women entrepreneurs to training grounds for incubator champions, the week saw mentors and mantees sharing wisdom, igniting the minds of aspiring pioneers.



