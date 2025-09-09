Pharma Market Grows At 8.7 PC In August

CHENNAI: Pharmaceutical market registered 8.7 per cent growth in August, highest since January, as respiratory and anti-infective therapies saw seasonal traction. The market is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent in FY26.

The pharma market has been growing at sub-8 per cent levels since January. Apart from higher volumes, price growth and new product introductions, seasonal demand for therapies like anti-infective and respiratory medicines helped growth in August, said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

“Therapies such as cardiac, anti-infectives and respiratory therapies showed strong volume growth, higher than pharma market growth for the month of August 2025.

Respiratory therapies grew 17.3 per cent in August. After recording a growth of 33 per cent and 13 per cent during the pandemic years, respiratory medicines have been growing in single digits in the past two years.

Acute therapies such as gastro-intestinal, pain/analgesics and derma witnessed sales growth of 7.4 per cent, 7 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. Chronic therapies such as cardiac, derma and central nervous system grew at 11 per cent, 8.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively.

“The domestic pharma market might grow 7-8 per cent during FY26, with sustained growth momentum in chronic therapies”, says Nishith Sanghvi, Director, Corporate Ratings, Ind-Ra