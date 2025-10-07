Paytm Introduces Playback, India’s First AI-Powered Rap

Paytm has introduced Playback, an AI-powered experience that turns last month’s spends history into a personalized rap recap. With this first-of-its-kind innovation, Paytm brings a playful twist to financial insights, making expense tracking engaging and relatable.

Playback appears in the ‘Balance & History’ section of the Paytm app, where AI transforms spending data into custom rap verses. The rap lyrics creatively narrate spending across categories such as shopping, food, travel, and utilities, turning monthly expenses into an engaging and interactive experience. Currently being rolled out to select high-transacting Paytm customers, Playback is in its Beta phase, and the company will continue to enhance the experience based on user feedback as part of its ongoing AI innovation journey.

How to generate monthly spends rap on Paytm:

Open the Paytm App and ensure it’s updated to the latest version

Go to ‘Balance & History’ on the home screen

Tap on the ‘Paytm Playback’ banner to generate a personalized rap of last month’s payments. Alternatively, click https://m.paytm.me/PaytmPlayback

Let AI work its magic and securely turn your spending data into a fun rap song