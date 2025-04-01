Paytm Launches Travel Pass Subscription

Hyderabad: Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR codes, Soundbox, and mobile payments, has introduced the Paytm Travel Pass, a subscription-based offering designed to provide significant savings and convenience for frequent flyers and business travellers. Priced at ₹1,299, the Pass includes free cancellations, travel insurance, and seat discounts worth up to ₹15,200, making it a cost-effective choice for travellers.

The Paytm Travel Pass offers complimentary benefits applicable four times, making it ideal for those who travel frequently. It includes free domestic flight cancellations, ensuring no money is lost if travel plans change, along with travel insurance coverage for providing protection against baggage loss, flight delays, and other unexpected disruptions, enhancing the overall travel experience.

The pass also includes a ₹150 discount on seat selection for domestic flights, allowing travellers to choose their preferred seats for added comfort. Whether selecting a window seat for the view or an aisle seat for extra space, this benefit enhances the overall travel experience. With a three-month validity, the pass provides flexibility for multiple trips, helping travellers avoid fluctuating fares and cancellation fees.

Vikash Jalan, CEO - Paytm Travel said, “We aim to capture the growing segment of frequent flyers and business travelers by offering cost savings, flexibility, and added travel security. With the Paytm Travel Pass, domestic travellers can benefit from seat discounts, free cancellations, and travel insurance, ensuring greater financial flexibility and peace of mind. This initiative aligns with our vision of providing innovative solutions that enhance the overall travel experience.”

How to Subscribe & Redeem Paytm Travel Pass:

To Subscribe:

Open the Paytm App

Tap on ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ on the home screen

Select ‘Travel Pass’

Click ‘Get Travel Pass for ₹1,299’ and complete the payment

Your Travel Pass will be activated automatically after purchase

To Redeem:

Go to ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ on the home screen

Under Flights, enter your travel details and search for flights

Choose your preferred flight and tap ‘Proceed’

Travel Pass benefits, including Free Cancellation and Travel Insurance, will be applied automatically

Fill in the required details and complete the payment to confirm your booking

Paytm Travel has recently partnered with Agoda to offer hotel bookings on the Paytm app, providing access to Agoda’s wide range of stays across India and international destinations. Additionally, its collaboration with FLY91 offers flight booking options across important regional routes in India. As an IATA-accredited travel agent, Paytm Travel ensures a reliable booking experience with benefits like free cancellations, instant refunds, travel insurance, and enhanced ticket inventories.