Over 50 pc Of Medical Travel Hit By Geo-political Tensions

Chennai: Over 50 per cent of the medical travel to India has been hit by the Middle East crisis. Hospitals are utilising telemedicine and teleconsultations to tide over the crisis, while postponing elective and semi-elective procedures.

According to Anupam Sibal, group medical director, Apollo Hospitals, over 50 per cent of the medical travel has been hit. “Africa is a good 40-45 per cent and the Middle East is about 8-10 per cent. So together they are responsible for more than 50 per cent. So it does have important ramifications,” he said.

The international patients are currently deciding to delay their medical travel plans due to factors, which include disruption in the air transit points and cancellation of flights, higher airfares and uncertainty about travel timelines and treatment continuity.

“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha are very important hubs for patients to come from Africa who change flights. Though Air India flies to many destinations in Africa, patients usually rely on an airline with a transit. So all those airlines where the transit points are in the Gulf,” he added.

“Recent developments in West Asia highlight how closely global mobility, healthcare access, and services trade are interconnected. For India, medical value travel is an important component of the broader services export ecosystem, with West Asia historically serving as a key patient corridor,” said Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC - Services Export Promotion Council.

However, the healthcare service providers are in touch with the patients with the help of technology. “What we are seeing at this stage is not necessarily a drop in demand for treatment, but a shift in travel timelines. At the same time, many patients continue to stay engaged with doctors through virtual consultations and treatment planning discussions while evaluating the safest and most convenient time to travel,” Rajeev Taneja, Founder, GlobalCare Health.

Apollo already is using telemedicine and teleconsultation to keep in touch with their patients. The hospital has already started providing Artificial Intelligence-assisted healthcare services to reach out to patients in distant and remote areas.

Patients who need elective procedures and semi-elective procedures and can wait for some time are deferring the travel.