Oracle in Talks With Meta on $20 Billion AI Cloud Deal

Oracle is in discussions with Meta for a cloud computing deal worth about $20 billion, providing further evidence that the company has become a significant infrastructure provider.

Under the multiyear deal, Oracle would provide the social media giant with computing power for training and deploying artificial intelligence models, according to people familiar with the talks. The total commitment amount may increase and other deal terms could still change before a final agreement, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.

The contract would add to a series of wins for Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business. Last week, the company reported a huge increase in bookings that vaulted its stock price to an all-time high. Oracle has previously disclosed cloud business with Meta and other companies that train AI models, including Elon Musk’s xAI.

Oracle shares climbed 4.1% to $308.66 at the close Friday in New York. The stock, fueled by the company’s cloud success, has jumped 85% this year.

Known for its database software, Oracle is emerging as a key provider of AI computing capacity, competing against cloud leaders Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Meta declined to comment. Oracle didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, Bloomberg reported that Oracle was in talks with Meta for additional cloud capacity.

Still, investors have voiced concern over how much of Oracle’s booked cloud deals are attributable to a single customer, OpenAI, which is the leading AI company. Earlier this year, Oracle won a deal to provide the AI company with 4.5 gigawatts of computing power, an unprecedented sum.