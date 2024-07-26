ONDC clocks 9.9 million transactions in June

Chennai: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is making rapid strides of growth, clocking 9.9 million transactions in June 2004. In January 2023, monthly transactions stood at around 1000.

There are a total of over 5.7 lakh sellers and service providers apart from 16 logistics service providers on the network, the government informed Rajya Sabha. ONDC is working actively with various departments of all the States and Union Territories. Each State/ UT has appointed a Nodal Officer to accelerate the state-level engagements with ONDC.



Earlier, the Economic Survey had stated that ONDC had crossed 68 million transactions since its inception across 1200 cities.



The network offers cost-effective benefits to restaurant partners, easing the burden of high fees charged by dominant aggregators. During Q4 FY24, there was an 18 per cent rise in orders owing to a strong network of over 95,000 restaurants and top brands serving 347 cities. : In Q4 FY24, grocery orders saw a growth of 52 per cent, facilitated by a network of 12,585 sellers catering to over 665 cities.



In fashion, beauty, and personal care, Q4 of FY24 witnessed a growth of 11 per cent on the back of more than 6400 sellers, offering an extensive choice of over 15 Lakh SKUs in about 900 cities. Around 5,700 Farmer Producer Organisations collectively did more than 23,000 transactions during Q4 of FY24.



ONDC has signed MoUs with 11 states and has onboarded 11 State Emporiums, 31 state entities, and PSUs on the network. It is providing training to Kirana stores, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and other small businesses for fully leveraging the benefits of ONDC and becoming ONDC compliant.