Omnitech Engineering Sets Rs 216-Rs 227 Price Band For IPO

Mumbai: Omnitech Engineering has announced a Rs 583 crore initial public offering (IPO) in a price band of Rs 216 to Rs 227 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each. The public issue will open on February 25 and close on February 27, 2026.

The company manufactures high-precision engineered components and assemblies, supplying to global customers across industries such as energy, motion control and automation, industrial equipment systems, metal forming, and other diversified industrial applications. With 19 years of experience, the company produces highly engineered precision-machined components and assemblies primarily used in safety-critical applications.

The Omnitech IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 418 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 165 crore.

Out of the funds raised, the company plans to invest over Rs 233 crore in setting up two new facilities and Rs 18 crore towards capital expenditure at an existing facility. It will also repay Rs 50 crore of outstanding borrowings.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities located in Metoda, Chhapara, and Padavala near Rajkot in Gujarat.

During the six months ended September 30, 2025, and in fiscal years 2025, 2024, and 2023, the company supplied customised high-precision engineered components and assemblies to over 256 customers across 24 countries, including the United States of America, India, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Bulgaria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada.