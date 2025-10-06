Ola Electric Becomes India’s First OEM to Get Govt Certification for In-House Ferrite Motor

Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, today announced that it became the first two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor. This marks a breakthrough milestone that eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets.

This certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric’s ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India.

The tests showed that Ola Electric’s in-house developed ferrite motor’s performance matched that of the motors with rare-earth permanent magnet motors in terms of net power for 7kW and 11 kW variants.

The ferrite motor delivers efficiency, performance, and durability on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors, while dramatically lowering costs and de-risking supply chain fluctuations. The company first introduced its ferrite motor at its annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event in August this year.

With this certification, Ola Electric will begin integrating the ferrite motor across its product lineup, further enhancing performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian consumers.